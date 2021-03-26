JACKSON — During the March meeting of its executive committee, the Jackson County Economic Development Partnership (JCEDP) voted to name Samuel Brady its first ever President and Chief Executive Officer (C.E.O.).
Since May 2018, Brady has served as the organization’s executive director. Brady told The Courier that the position of executive director has been eliminated.
“We believe that naming Sam as President of JCEDP accurately reflects the aggregate mission of the Partnership,” said JCEDP Board Chairman Steve Pritchett. “Through his work with both the private and public sectors, Sam has demonstrated a skill set that matches perfectly with the goals and mission of JCEDP.
“The JCEDP Executive Committee continues to look forward to working with Mr. Brady both on job retention and job creation in this area of the state,” Pritchett added.
Brady has been with the Partnership since joining in March 2008 to administer the organization’s small business program. Over the years, he has also served as an economic development specialist and assistant director before being named executive director following the retirement of the organization’s long tenured leader, Jennifer Jacobs.
“Jennifer taught me that at its core, a successful economic development program will be based on relationships,” said Brady. “Good relationships with local leaders and more importantly good relationships with local employers through robust business retention and expansion outreach. It’s not just talk and rhetoric.”
Brady added, “In 2019, Jackson County along with our partners at Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE) logged more business retention and expansion interactions for JobsOhio than any other Appalachian county.
In recent years, JCEDP has expanded its focus to include site inventory development to attract new job creation opportunities to Jackson County.
In May 2019, the organization was able to purchase and begin environmental remediation of just over 21 acres of the former Meridian Automotive plant site in Jackson using grant dollars obtained from JobsOhio, OhioSE, and Fluor BWXT Portsmouth (FBP)/Joint Economic Development Initiative of Southern Ohio (JEDSIO). Once completed the property will be marketed as the Jackson, Ohio Industrial Rail Site.
Earlier this year, JCEDP announced that it had purchased the former Kroger building in Wellston leveraging loan funds from the City of Wellston and additional grant dollars from FBP/JEDISO. The 8,600 square foot building is being marketed as multi-tenant flex space under the name Partnership Plaza.
The Jackson County Economic Development Partnership was founded in 1989, and is recognized as a 501 ©(3) non-profit. Its operating structure is a public private partnership made up of both private sector and local government representation from across Jackson County.
To learn more about that organization, visit www.JacksonCountyOhio.com.
