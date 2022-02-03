JACKSON — As COVID-19 has evolved, public health prevention strategies have had to adjust periodically to address new challenges associated with contact tracing, case investigations, and isolation and quarantine.
“The quick spread of the Omicron variant and its rapid clinical course have made universal contact tracing, case investigation and exposure notification impractical when combined with newly reduced timelines for quarantine and isolation,” explained Jackson County Health Commissioner Kevin Aston.
“Thus, effective immediately, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) is recommending that Local Health Departments (LHDs) move from universal contact tracing, case investigations, and exposure notification to a cluster or outbreak-based model.”
Aston said, “What this means, is that LHDs will be prioritizing investigations of people in high-risk settings, such as nursing homes, for certain circumstances such outbreaks or cases associated with new variants, or for those who are at risk of severe illness.”
Due to this recommendation from ODH, the Jackson County Health Department (JCHD), will no longer be focusing its efforts on case investigations and will instead focus on prevention measures and moving its time and resources in a direction toward those with the most severe outcomes of hospitalizations and deaths.
“This means that JCHD will no longer be sending letters to those who test positive, but we will continue to call and check in with cases we can identify are at risk for severe outcomes and any cases that are reported as hospitalizations,” stated Aston. “We will also be focusing our efforts on increasing the number of people who are up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations, continuing to provide messaging about prevention measures (such as wearing masks, quarantine, and isolation), and conducting outbreak investigations.”
Aston added, “Schools may discontinue universal contact tracing but are expected to assist LHDs with contact tracing, case investigation and exposure notification related to outbreaks or clusters in schools as determined by the LHD.”
K-12 schools, according to Aston, should continue to follow ODH’s protocol, “mask to stay, test to play,” and allow asymptomatic students to attend school while wearing a mask if they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, regardless of the place of exposure.
“The best place for kids is in school, in-person, full-time,” said Aston. “Students who are sick should still stay home and follow current guidance.”
Aston said, “It is time to empower the public to act when they suspect COVID-19 infection. If an individual suspects COVID-19 infection, they should seek testing, stay home to prevent transmission to others, rapidly notify close contacts of their exposure, and seek healthcare to facilitate access to medical treatment if they are at higher risk for severe outcomes. This information can be provided through methods that may be more likely to reach the public than standard public health contact tracing, including information provided at the time of testing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.