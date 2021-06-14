JACKSON — The Jackson County Health Department (JCHD) is offering coronavirus (COVID-19) immunization appointments every Tuesday and Thursday.
Anybody 12 years of age and up can come for a Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Appointments can be made on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., and 1 p.m. -3:45 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., and 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.
The JCHD, according to Jackson County Health Commissioner Kevin Aston, has instituted a $40 administration fee that will be billed to your health insurance if you have it, but the COVID-19 shots will still be free of charge to individuals and you will pay nothing out of pocket regardless of whether or not you have insurance.
In addition, the JCHD is also doing a walk-in clinic on Saturday, June 19, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Jackson County Health Department. No appointment needed, individuals can just show up whenever it fits into your Saturday schedule.
