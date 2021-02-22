JACKSON — Recent, winter storms had interfered with the delivery of COVID-19 vaccine across the country, the state of Ohio, and even in Jackson County, as well.
This past week, the Jackson County Health Department (JCDH) had not received any shipments of vaccine due to winter storms. This led to hundreds of Jackson County citizens not being able to get their second dose of the vaccine.
Jackson County Health Commissioner Kevin Aston was happy to report the the health department received all the vaccine they were scheduled to get last week on Monday, Feb. 22.
Aston had previously explained that there is no medical or health-related issue caused by delaying the second dose of the vaccine by a week or two.
"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention state that the second dose may be administered up to six weeks (42 days) after the first dose," said Aston. "The second dose will still work as well as it would have if it was administered on its initially-scheduled date."
To provide second doses to those that missed them the week of Feb. 15-19 and to provide first doses to the employees of Jackson County’s schools, the JCHD has updated its immunization clinic schedule:
On Wednesday, Feb. 24, the JCHD will be giving second doses of Moderna vaccine to anyone who is overdue for one. This includes anyone who got their first Moderna shot on Jan. 19-22, as well as anyone else who has gotten their first dose of Moderna with the JCHD already but could not get their second dose for whatever reason.
This week's schedule also includes giving second Pfizer doses on Thursday, Feb. 25, to those that need them.
Both Wednesday and Thursday's second dose clinics will be held at the Jackson First Church of the Nazarene at 251 Powell Drive in Jackson from 9 a.m. until noon and 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.
Also, anyone who was scheduled for their second Moderna doses on Friday, Feb. 26 should not come to the health department that day, but are now rescheduled to come on Wednesday, Feb. 24 to the First Church of the Nazarene, as well.
Finally, Jackson County's school employees will be immunized this Friday, Feb. 26.
