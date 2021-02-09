JACKSON — The Jackson County Health Department (JCHD) has had to change its COVID-19 shot schedule due to changes in vaccine shipments and overlapping timelines for first and second doses of both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
The following changes apply to the dates clients were initially told to return to the JCHD for their second doses:
If you received your first Pfizer dose on Thursday, Jan. 21 or Friday, Jan. 22, you should now go to the Jackson First Church of the Nazarene for your second dose this Thursday, Feb. 11, around the same time of day as you were first immunized at the health department.
If you received your first Moderna dose on Thursday, Jan. 14 or Friday, Jan. 15, you should now go to the Jackson County Health Department for your second dose this Friday, Feb. 12, between 9 a.m. and noon.
If you received your first Moderna dose on Friday, Jan. 22, you should now return to the Jackson County Health Department for your second dose on Thursday, Feb. 18 between 9 a.m. and noon.
"You won’t be charged out of pocket for this service," stated Jackson County Health Commissioner Kevin Aston. "It’s important that you come and get your second dose within the correct timeline for both the first and second doses to be effective."
Aston said, "Thank you for your flexibility in keeping to the Jackson County Health Department’s changing schedule which helps all Jackson Countians become immunized against the coronavirus."
