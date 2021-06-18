GLEN ROY — Jackson County Sheriffs Office (JCSO) is currently searching for a father and son pair in connection with a shooting incident that occurred in Glen Roy on Thursday, June 17. Warrants were issued for Felonious Assault, a second-degree felony, on the two men and they are considered armed and dangerous.
Suspects were identified as Larry E. Farmer, 56 of Middletown, and his son Larry Jason Farmer, 37 of Jackson. The pair were last seen feeling the scene in a gray Chevy pickup truck.
Both are described as white males with brown hair and eyes with Larry E Farmer standing at six foot, one inches tall weighing approximately 220 and his son weighing about 200 pounds at five foot, eleven inches.
The call came in to Jackson County Emergency Dispatchers around 1:56 p.m. reporting multiple shots fired and a possible injury at 34 Center Street in Glen Roy.
Before deputies arrived, both suspects had fled the scene. While investigating the scene, it was discovered that the pair fired multiple shots and two rounds were fired into the mobile home. No one ended up being harmed during the incident.
If seen, do not approach the pair, contact your local law enforcement agency, or reach out to JCSO at 740-286-6464.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.