JACKSON — K9 Officer, Hershey, with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, will be receiving a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.
K9 Hershey’s vest is sponsored by Virginia Powell, King George, VA and will be embroidered with the sentiment “In Memory of Hans I, II, & III”. Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.
“We appreciate the contribution of Virginia Powell to the Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., in memory of Hans I, II and III,” said Jackson County Sheriff Tedd Frazier. “Virginia’s contribution will help protect Hershey as she serves Jackson County.”
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501©(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.
This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified.
Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 3,867 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.
The program is open to dogs that are at least 20 months old, actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 lb., and comes with a five-year warranty.
