JACKSON — The Jackson Fire Department was awarded a grant from the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office to improves their communication equipment.

Jackson Fire Chief David Channell told The Courier that the fire department was awarded $834.80.

Channell explained that the grant money was used to get four new batteries, and four new lapel microphones for the department’s MARCS (Multi-Agency Radio Communications Systems) radios.

A total of 373 Ohio Fire Departments in 65 Counties throughout Ohio received grant funding toward improving, or upgrading communications for MARCS radio systems. This information was released by State Fire Marshal Kevin S. Reardon.

The MARCS radio system allows first responders to seamlessly communicate, not only with each other, but with other agencies responding to an incident such as fire departments from neighboring areas, law enforcement, etc.

“There’s no greater honor for someone in my position than to play a part in keeping Ohio’s first responders safe while protecting their communities,” said Marshal Reardon. “Having 373 more departments upgrade to this state-of-the-art system will drastically improve emergency response and enhance the level of safety for responders and citizens, alike.”

MARCS radios are sophisticated systems, and the cost can be significant. In order to make more radios possible for local fire departments, the State Fire Marshal’s (SFM) Office has begun decreasing the amount of user fees awarded. This year, SFM received more than $9 million in requests for the $3 million in total available funding.

Priority funding, according to Reardon, went to departments applying as part of a regional or county-wide effort, and departments that showed they are prepared to immediately begin using the MARCS radios upon award receipt.

Trending Recipe Videos


jshaver@

vintonjacksoncourier.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments