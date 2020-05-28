2020 Jackson High School Class Officers

Jackson Mayor Randy Evans is pictured after reading the proclamation with the 2020 Jackson High School Class Officers. From the left are Emma Wiley (Treasurer), Trinity Montgomery (Vice President), Mayor Evans, Raegan Hall (Secretary), and Helena Stacy (President).

 Courier photo by Jeremiah Shaver

JACKSON — Jackson Mayor Randy Evans honored the Jackson High School Class of 2020 with a proclamation prior to their graduation day (May 22) last week.

Evans had the 2020 Jackson High School class officers, who represent the student body, visit his office on Thursday, May 21, for a special presentation.

“The Jackson City Schools had scheduled the Class of 2020 commencement to take place on the evening of May 22,” said Evans. Due to the the COVID-19 pandemic, said traditional commencement was canceled, with individual graduation ceremonies held in its place.”

Evans added, “These graduates have lost so many of the traditional aspects of their senior year in both academic and extra-curriculum. The City of Jackson, and its residents, in full cooperation with the Jackson City Schools with to congratulate, and do something special for the JHS Class of 2020.”

Evans proclaimed Friday, May 22, 2020, as “Jackson High School Senior Day” in the City of Jackson.

“On behalf of the citizens of Jackson, I extend a heartfelt congratulation, good luck and be safe,” Evans said.

