Johnson to Chair Commerce & Labor Committee

COLUMBUS – State Representative Mark Johnson (R-Chillicothe) today was appointed to serve as Chairman of the Ohio House of Representatives Commerce & Labor Committee.
“I am truly honored to be chosen to lead the Commerce and Labor Committee,” Johnson said. “I am looking forward to hearing and reviewing vital legislation that will impact these industries in Ohio.”
Johnson is currently serving his second term as State Representative for the 92nd Ohio house district, which includes all of Hocking and Vinton Counties, southern Perry County, and Ross County from Chillicothe east.
Johnson formerly was the Business Manager for the Tri-State Building and Construction Trades Council. Prior to serving as Business Manager, he served as Construction Superintendent for a large Columbus-area contractor where he remained for 17 years.
Johnson was appointed to serve in this position by Speaker Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill).
“Representative Johnson is a very driven, hardworking member of the House,” Speaker Stephens said. “I know he will be a great leader in the Commerce & Labor Committee and use his years of experience to review each piece of legislation to the best of his ability.”
House Committees can be streamed on The Ohio Channel.
Recipe of the Day
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.