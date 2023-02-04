Jones Pleads Guilty to Murder Charges

Shania Jones

MCARTHUR – Shania Nicole Jones pled guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit murder, both 1st degree felonies last week in the Vinton County Court of Common Pleas. These charges were in connection with her involvement in the March 1, 2022, deaths of Jori Blair Brown and Lawrence Andrew McMichael in McArthur.


