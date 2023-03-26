JACKSON – Ohio Rail Development Commission approved a grant to JT Enviro in the amount of $50,000 to assist with the installation of on-site rail infrastructure at a proposed location in Jackson. The grant helps JT Enviro with its investment of at least $1.5 million at the selected brownfield site in Jackson.


