JACKSON – Ohio Rail Development Commission approved a grant to JT Enviro in the amount of $50,000 to assist with the installation of on-site rail infrastructure at a proposed location in Jackson. The grant helps JT Enviro with its investment of at least $1.5 million at the selected brownfield site in Jackson.
JT is a waste recycling and manufacturing company, specializing in the clarifying of used oils and greases for industrial use. The company processes used plant-based cooking oils and brown grease and transports those recycled oils across the country.
As the business grew, JT decided to invest in a new location, proposed in Jackson on a vacant, dilapidated brownfield site, and in new centrifuge technology which will increase production to approximately 40,000 gallons of oil per day. Given the output and that individual railcars will hold 18,000-20,000 gallons of product, JT wishes to include rail in its new facility to help improve logistics. The rail spur is being engineered in conjunction with the Ohio South Central Railroad on its Aluchem spur.
Matthew Dietrich, Executive Director of the ORDC, said “It is always our goal to work with our economic development partners to promote investment and employment opportunities in Ohio. ORDC is pleased to partner with Ohio South Central Railroad, OhioSE and the City of Jackson to assist JT Enviro with its expansion plans. The company’s continued growth in the region is a benefit for our state, and we are very happy that we could be a part of that success in Ohio.”
"ORDC’s assistance will significantly accelerate the building and availability of the rail spur we are adding to our new Jackson facility. The addition of a rail spur will enable us to ship our product faster, more economically, and increase our client base when we can deliver nationwide. We anticipate these enhancements will allow us to add 20 jobs to the Jackson area, as well as better serve our local customers," said Steve Mitchell, Owner, JT Enviro.
ORDC assists Ohio companies and communities in creating and retaining jobs by preserving rail service to existing shippers and providing rail service to new customers. In addition, the ORDC funds projects to improve railroad-highway grade crossings to increase safety to the traveling public.
Please remember, when around railroad tracks always expect a train. Rail lines in Ohio are private property and trespassing is both strictly prohibited and extremely dangerous.
Recipe of the Day
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.