JACKSON — After three decades of serving as Jackson County Probate-Juvenile Judge, the honorable, Stephen D. Michael, has hung up his robe.
Judge Michael’s last day in office was Feb. 8, 2021. He saw many achievements in his 30-year tenure, one being the longest-serving Probate-Juvenile Judge in Ohio.
On Tuesday, Feb. 23, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners took enormous pride and pleasure in honoring Judge Michael with a special framed proclamation, American flag pin, and a retirement plaque.
“Judge Michael has served diligently, and effectively as judge of the probate-juvenile courts with many accomplishments achieved,” stated Jackson County Commissioner President Paul Haller. “He can look back on the many individuals and families that he has helped shape their paths in life.”
Haller said, “He had achieved excellence in his calling in life. We express deep gratitude and appreciation to Judge Michael for his service to the youth and Jackson County.”
Judge Michael served as Jackson County Probate-Juvenile Judge from 1991 through 2021.
