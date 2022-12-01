Ohio Family Killed

FILE — George Wagner IV, center, is escorted out of the courtroom after his arraignment on Nov. 28, 2018, at the Pike County Courthouse, in Waverly, Ohio. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, Jurors convicted Wagner in the killings of eight people from another Ohio family after weighing his denials and other testimony against the word of witnesses, including his brother and mother, who previously pleaded guilty for their roles.

 (Robert McGraw/The Chillicothe Gazette via AP, Pool, File)

WAVERLY — The jury returned guilty verdicts on all 22 counts charged against George Wagner IV on Wednesday at the Pike County Courthouse.


Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments