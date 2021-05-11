LAKE HOPE — McArthur Police Department K9 Officer Zara helped track a suspect fleeing from deputies of the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office during an incident on Saturday, May 8 near Lake Hope State Park. Chief Thomas Heaton and Zara were called to assist VCSD at the scene.
The suspects vehicle was crashed alongside the roadway and K9 Zara picked up the scent from there. Zara tracked the suspect into the woods at Lake Hope State Park where she quickly caught up with them. She announced her presence to the suspect who then surrendered without incident.
Vinton County Sheriff’s deputies took the suspect into custody and transported them to jail. The investigation is being handled by VCSD.
