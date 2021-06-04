JACKSON — The Jackson County Board of Commissioners took "enormous pride and pleasure" in honoring Gary Keller, as he retired from a long and distinguished career as director of the Jackson Metropolitan Housing Authority.
Keller began his career in 1986, serving Jackson County residents with his hard work and dedication. He has served diligently and effectively on many committees for OHAC/NARHO as president, vice president, and various other positions. Keller is also member of Wellston Rotary Club.
The members of the Board of Commissioners of Jackson County expressed deep gratitude and appreciation to Keller for his 35 years of outstanding contributions to Jackson County, and its residents.
