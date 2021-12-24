WELLSTON — The City of Wellston was among 115 projects across the state to be selected for state funding in the latest round of NatureWorks grants.
The city, according to a release from State Rep. Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill), will receive $75,000 to support playground equipment replacement at Kelli Lambert Memorial Park.
“Over the years the Kelli Lambert Memorial Park equipment has become outdated and in some cases unsafe,” explained Wellston Mayor Charlie Hudson. “This grant will provide an up-to-date green space for kids to enjoy. Additional features will be added for special needs children as well.”
Hudson did not take credit for securing the grant. He stated that the grant was sourced and funded due to the work of Mindy Eisnaugle, his administrative assistant.
“We thank State Rep. Jason Stephens for his support,” Hudson said.
The State Controlling Board approved the list of 115 projects for the 27th round of local NatureWorks grants.
“There’s a lot of interest in funding from this program, both locally and across the state,” said Stephens in a press release. “This is a good example of how the state can support local communities with parks and recreation needs.”
The NatureWorks grant program provides up to 75% reimbursement assistance to local government entities for the acquisition, development and rehabilitation of recreational areas.
Since NatureWorks’ inception, the grant has funded over 2,300 public park projects in all 88 counties.
Locally, the City of Jackson benefited from one such grant in the amount of $14,647 in 2018. That grant was also used to refurbish playground equipment in Manpower Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.