Kelli Lambert Memorial Park

Pictured is Kelli Lambert Memorial Park, which is located along Broadway Street in the City of Wellston.

 Courier photo by Jeremiah Shaver

WELLSTON — The City of Wellston was among 115 projects across the state to be selected for state funding in the latest round of NatureWorks grants.

The city, according to a release from State Rep. Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill), will receive $75,000 to support playground equipment replacement at Kelli Lambert Memorial Park.

“Over the years the Kelli Lambert Memorial Park equipment has become outdated and in some cases unsafe,” explained Wellston Mayor Charlie Hudson. “This grant will provide an up-to-date green space for kids to enjoy. Additional features will be added for special needs children as well.”

Hudson did not take credit for securing the grant. He stated that the grant was sourced and funded due to the work of Mindy Eisnaugle, his administrative assistant.

“We thank State Rep. Jason Stephens for his support,” Hudson said.

The State Controlling Board approved the list of 115 projects for the 27th round of local NatureWorks grants.

“There’s a lot of interest in funding from this program, both locally and across the state,” said Stephens in a press release. “This is a good example of how the state can support local communities with parks and recreation needs.”

The NatureWorks grant program provides up to 75% reimbursement assistance to local government entities for the acquisition, development and rehabilitation of recreational areas.

Since NatureWorks’ inception, the grant has funded over 2,300 public park projects in all 88 counties.

Locally, the City of Jackson benefited from one such grant in the amount of $14,647 in 2018. That grant was also used to refurbish playground equipment in Manpower Park.

Trending Recipe Videos


jshaver@

vintonjacksoncourier.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments