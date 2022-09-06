Jehovah's Witnesses-Return

Dan Sideris and his wife, Carrie Sideris, of Newton, Mass., walk along a sidewalk as they return to door-to-door visits as Jehovah’s Witnesses, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Boston. From coast to coast, members of the Christian denomination fanned out in cities and towns Thursday to share literature and converse about God for the first time since March 2020.

 (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

Jehovah’s Witnesses have restarted their door-to-door ministry after more than two and a half years on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, reviving a religious practice that the faith considers crucial and cherished.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments