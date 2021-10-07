JACKSON — Ladle of Love, LLC, a ministry of Good Shephard Wesleyan Church, will be hosting a Community Thanksgiving Meal on Nov. 20 beginning at 11 a.m.
If you wish to take part in the sit-down version of this meal, you must register at https://volunteersignup.org/QYBYD or use the QR code or call 740-688-1900 and leave your name, phone number and number of seats required for which time slot.
This meal is going to be served at three different times (11 a.m.; 12 p.m.; 1 p.m.) to maintain safe distancing and disinfecting. Each sitting is limited to the first 60 people.
There will also be delivering to their normal route of 250 people as well as anyone wishing to pick up a meal. Those wishing to order meals for take-out call 740-688-1900 and leave a detailed message with your name, phone number and number of meals. Take-out meals may be picked up at 10595 Chillicothe Pike in Jackson.
This meal will be a full Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings. The deadline to register for dine-in or take-out is Nov. 15.
If you would like more information, contact Kristina Inbody at 740-688-1900 or visit the Ladle of Love’s Facebook page.
