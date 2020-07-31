WELLSTON — A Lancaster man died after a crash in Wellston on Wednesday evening, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.
The fatal crash reportedly occurred along State Route 93, near Jolly Lane, in the City of Wellston. Dead is Kirk Willis, 54, of Lancaster.
At approximately 2:41 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, the Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was notified of a two-vehicle crash.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s report, a 2018 Kenworth T880, driven by Russell Anderson, 68, of Citra, Florida, was traveling southeast on State Route 93. A 2005 Yamaha YP400 Majesty motorcycle, operated by Willis, was traveling northwest on State Route 93. The Yamaha overturned, traveled across the centerline, and struck the Kenworth.
The Patrol reported that Willis succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Anderson was not injured.
Agencies on scene included the Wellston Police Department, Wellston Fire Department, Wellston EMS, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.
State Route 93 was closed from approximately 2:45 p.m. until 4:45 p.m.
The Patrol reminds motorists to watch out for motorcycles, and motorcycle riders are reminded to wear DOT-approved helmets.
