Vinton County Sheriff’s Office activity report January 9:
0046: Deputies patrolled State Route 93 after receiving a complaint of ice on the roadway.
0953: Deputes handled a complaint on Hagerty Road in reference to a property dispute.
1013: Deputies provided a funeral escort for McWilliams Funeral Home.
1331: Deputies responded to Pumpkin Ridge Road for a commercial burglary alarm. It was determined to be a false alarm.
1414: Deputies responded to Creola Hue Road in reference to marijuana being found. The Marijuana was seized and destroyed.
1712: Deputies checked on a suspicious vehicle on U.S. HWY 50.
1718: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 327.
1740: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 327.
1753: Deputies received a complaint of an argument on Beech Grove Road.
1844: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 56.
1947: Deputies checked on a 911 hang up on Walnut Street in McArthur.
2030: Deputies responded to State Route 160 after receiving a complaint of threats being made.
Vinton County Sheriff’s Office activity report for January 10:
0805: Deputies responded to Vinton County Middle School for a non injury vehicle crash.
0918: Deputies spoke with an individual on the phone in reference to a civil issue.
1116: Deputies responded to State Route 124 in reference to power lines on the roadway.
1156: Deputies received a complaint of a juvenile driving without a license. The complaint was determined to be unfounded.
1216: Deputies arrested Saundra Bishop at the Vinton County Court House for a probation violation. Bishop was transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
1231: Deputies responded to McDonald’s Restaurant after receiving a complaint of a suspicious person. Everything appeared to be okay.
1312: Deputies checked a residence on State Route 93 upon the owner’s request. Everything was okay.
1344: Deputies responded to McDonald’s Restaurant after receiving a complaint of an individual attempting to pay with a fake $100 bill. Charles Wallace was taken into custody for the incident and transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional jail.
1344: James Johnson was arrested for outstanding warrants out of Licking County Ohio. Johnson was transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail to await extradition.
1344: Gina Pittman (not pictured) was arrested on outstanding warrants out of Vinton County. Pittman was transported to Middleport Jail.
1732: Deputies provided a special detail at the Vinton County High School Basketball game.
1812: Deputies responded to a commercial burglary alarm on U.S. Highway 50. Deputies determined it to be a false alarm after speaking with the owner.
2030: Deputies arrested Darlen Fortney for outstanding warrants out of Pickaway County Ohio. Fortney was transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail to await extradition.
2252: Deputies responded to State Route 160 in reference to a noise complaint.
Vinton County Sheriff’s Office activity report January 11:
0618: Deputies received a complaint of a possible missing person.
1049: Deputies took custody of Kendra Depue from the Adult Parole Authority for parole violations. Depue was transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
1056: Deputies handled an unruly juvenile complaint in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office.
1401: Deputies checked a residence on State Route 93 after receiving a complaint of a suspicious person. Deputies did not locate anyone at the residence.
1523: Deputies received a traffic complaint on State Route 327.
1530: Deputies arrested Dustin Eveland on outstanding warrants out of Hocking County. Hocking County Deputies took custody of Eveland and transported Eveland to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
1543: Deputies responded to an alarm drop on Creola Hue Road.
1644: Deputies responded to U.S. Highway 50 for a vandalism complaint.
1754: Deputies checked on a 911 hangup on Old State Route 75.
1802: Deputies patrolled Old Route 50 for a suspicious vehicle.
1909: Deputies patrolled State Route 160 for a suspicious peron. Deputies did not locate anyone in the area.
2125: Deputies responded to Duncan Square in reference to a theft.
