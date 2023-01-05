JACKSON — Robert H Messer was apprehended Dec. 29 in the City of Jackson by Jackson Municipal Court Probation Officers and Jackson Police Officers, according to Jackson County Municipal Court. Messer was wanted for misdemeanor probation violations and a felony warrant for failure to appear on a charge of possessing a weapon under disability, stemming from a probation search conducted in November
Court also said Probation Offender, Austin A Roe was arrested by Jackson Municipal Court Probation Officers Dec. 28 at 620 Stanton Ave in Hamden. Roe was arrested on a felony warrant for failure to appear in Common Pleas Court on several felony charges.
Court also reports Hunter S Beckett was arrested Dec. 14 by Municipal Court Probation Officers, assisted by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, on outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants for his arrest. Beckett was wanted for probation violation in Jackson Municipal Court and for failure to appear in Common Pleas Court on a 2018 fleeing and eluding charge. Beckett was also a suspect in several recent motor vehicle thefts in Jackson and Vinton Counties, including one that occurred on Dec. 13. The vehicle stolen on Tuesday was recovered at the Centerville Rd residence where Beckett was apprehended, according to the court.
