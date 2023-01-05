JACKSON — Robert H Messer was apprehended Dec. 29 in the City of Jackson by Jackson Municipal Court Probation Officers and Jackson Police Officers, according to Jackson County Municipal Court. Messer was wanted for misdemeanor probation violations and a felony warrant for failure to appear on a charge of possessing a weapon under disability, stemming from a probation search conducted in November


Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments