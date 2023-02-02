MCARTHUR – Vinton County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a theft in progress Monday at a residence on SR 93.
Enroute to the residence, deputies observed a male and a female hauling multiple items along side the road on a dolly, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies detained the suspects, and discovered that the items were from an abandoned house just up the road.
Lee Cupp, 37, of McArthur and Brittany Ferris, 33, of Jackson were taken into custody and transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail, according to the Sheriff’s Office. A bond hearing is expected to be held this week in Vinton County Court.
During the investigation, deputies discovered that Ferris used a fake name and social security number (her sister’s) to attempt to conceal her identity. Ferris will face additional charges for obstructing the investigation.
Also on Monday, deputies responded to Steelial Construction on Mine Road in reference to a theft in progress. The caller advised that they witnessed multiple male individuals going in and out of one of the buildings belonging to Steelial Construction and taking items.
Deputies arrived and located a vehicle matching the description, where they found Forrest Blevins, 61 of Wellston, and Harry Heeter, 58, of Wellston, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Another male fled the scene, but was identified and will also face criminal charges, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Blevins and Heeter were taken into custody and transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail. A bond hearing is expected to be held this week in Vinton County Court.
Sheriff’s Office activity report January 31:
• 0558: Deputies responded to State Route 93 for a possible burglary. Everything was okay.
• 0748: Deputies took a report of a counterfeit bill at Hamden Food Mart.
• 1154: Deputies responded to a death on Beech Grove Road.
• 1210: Deputies took a report at McDonald’s Restaurant in reference to counterfeit money.
• 1328: Deputies conducted a well being check on Bolar Road.
• 1830: Deputies checked a suspicious vehicle on State Route 328.
• 2037: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.
• 2207: Deputies conducted a well being check on Mt. Zion Road.
• 2304: Deputies recovered a counterfeit bill at McArthur Eagles.
• 2345: Deputies responded to Benner Road for a medical emergency.
Sheriff’s Office activity report for Tuesday, Jan. 30:
• 0046: Deputies responded to Duncan Square in reference to threats.
• 0222: Deputies responded to Waldron Road in reference to a suspicious person. Deputies patrolled the area and did not locate the person.
• 0454: Deputies checked an open door at the Vinton County Airport. Everything was okay.
• 0528: Deputies responded to Waldron Road in reference to a mental health crisis. The subject was transported by Vinton County EMS.
• 0852: Deputies handled a litter complaint on Long Run Road.
• 0925: Deputies responded to a theft in progress on State Route 93.
• 1218: Deputies responded to Mine Road in reference to a theft in progress.
• 1237: Deputies assisted the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office with apprehending a suspect on Oak Street in McArthur.
• 1544: Deputies handled a complaint of sexual assault. This incident is currently under investigation.
• 1602: Deputies responded to a non-injury crash of Meeksville Road.
• 1555: Deputies handled a complaint of a missing juvenile. The juvenile was located shortly afterward.
• 2014: Deputies handled a crash involving a deer on State Route 683.
• 2121: Deputies responded to Bolar Road in reference to a vehicle crash.
• 2224: Deputies responded to Waldron Road in reference to harassment. Jeffrey Remy was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
Sheriff’s Office’s statistics for January:
• 911 calls: 812
• Phone calls: 909
• EMS calls: 168
• Fire calls: 40
• Prisoners: 40
• Case files: 80
• Call sheets: 303
• Accident reports: 10
• Vehicle impounds: 7
• Transports: 48 (3,401 miles)
• Fuel used: 1,301 gallons
