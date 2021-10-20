After delays due to poor weather conditions and longer than expected material delivery times, a portion of Wyman Park reopened Oct. 12
Work at the park, which began Aug. 30 and was originally estimated to be complete by Sept. 15, included the installation of a large play structure at the left side play area of the park, said Jeri Ann Bentley, Creating Healthy Communities (CHC) coordinator.
Two additional structures — a balance beam and a caterpillar climbing structure — will also be installed in the left side play area.
The right side play area will remain closed until the spring. The Wyman Park Board, the CHC and the Board of Developmental Disabilities plan to add pour in place, which is a soft, rubbery surface to that side of the park.
“We’re gonna have to leave the right side closed until the spring once it warms up again, because if we set it (pour in place) now, it’s gonna crack,” Bentley said.
In a press release, Creating Health Communities asks that park-goers steer clear of workers and machinery should they be in the park installing new equipment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.