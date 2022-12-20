featured Letters to Santa Dec 20, 2022 Dec 20, 2022 Updated Dec 20, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From Ms. Goslin’s Class, Grade 1, West Elementary, Vinton County Local Schools. Dear Santa,I would like a LambourghiniThank you for being so kind!Love, Grayson BishopDear Santa,I would like an X box.Thank you for being so kind!Love, Autumn BrewerDear Santa,I would like a toy cat.Thank you for being so kind!Love, Lili CraigDear Santa,I would like a toy car.Thank you for being so kind!Love, Abby DarnelleDear Santa,I would like a Iphone.Thank you for being so kind!Love, Kyson ForrestDear Santa,I would like an Xbox with a football game that I could play.Thank you for being so kind!Love, Maddox JohnsonDear Santa,I would like a Sonic diary!Thank you for being so kind!Love, Katniss JohnsonDear Santa,I would like a Barbie locker.Thank you for being so kind!Love, Abby StewartDear Santa,I would like a PC.Thank you for being so kind!Love, Kage SowersDear Santa,I would like a Barbie!Thank you for being so kind!Love, Averie SummersDear Santa,I would like an Iphone!Thank you for being so kind!Love, Annie TrippDear Santa,I would like an Iphone!Thank you for being so kind!Love, Carmen Roberts Trending Recipe Videos You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Elementary School Vinton Iphone Barbie Goslin West Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 2022 Holiday Gift Guide Trending Now Snow Expected To Hit Region Thursday Night, Friday Morning Wellston Man Charged With Assault Commissioners Discuss Dog Problems Facing County Fire Destroys Home In McArthur Round-up: Dogs and Big Foot Trending Recipes
