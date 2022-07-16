Columbus – Staff Lieutenant Craig S. Cvetan was recently promoted to the rank of captain by Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. Captain Cvetan recently transferred from his previous assignment in the Office of Security Services to serve as commander of the Jackson District Headquarters.
Captain Cvetan began his Patrol career in May 1997 as a member of the 129th Academy Class. He earned his commission in November of that year and was assigned to the Lancaster Post.
In 2000, Cvetan was selected as Post Trooper of the Year. In 2003, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant and transferred to the Athens Post to serve as an assistant post commander. As a sergeant, he also served at the Granville and Lancaster posts.
In 2009, Cvetan was promoted to the rank of lieutenant and transferred to the Springfield Post to serve as commander. As a lieutenant, he also served at the Lancaster Post and the Public Affairs Unit. In 2016, he was promoted to the rank of staff lieutenant and transferred to the Critical Communications Center. As a staff lieutenant, he also served in the Public Affairs Unit and as the Patrol’s Legislative Liaison.
Captain Cvetan served in the United States Army from 1992 to 2000. He earned a certificate in advanced leadership training from The Ohio State University’s John Glenn College of Public Affairs, Public Safety Leadership Academy in 2013.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is an internationally accredited agency whose mission is to protect life and property, promote traffic safety and provide professional public safety services with respect, compassion, and unbiased professionalism.
