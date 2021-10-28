McARTHUR — Voters in Vinton County have several levies to vote on in the November election. Below is each levy Vinton County voters may see on their ballots next week depending on which village or township they live in.
Countywide levies
Five countywide levies appear on the general election ballot in Vinton County.
A renewal of a tax for the benefit of Vinton County to provide and maintain senior citizens services or facilities at a rate not exceeding 0.5 mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.05 for each $100 of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022.
A renewal of a tax for the benefit of Vinton County to provide revenue to be paid to the Cooperative Extension Service Fund through the Vinton County Extension Program of the Ohio State University and to provide funding for various extension programs which may include but not limited to 4‐H, natural resources, agriculture and home economics, at a rate not exceeding 0.75 mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.075 for each $100 of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022.
A renewal of a tax for the benefit of Vinton County for the purpose of community and developmental disabilities programs and services at a rate not exceeding 3 mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.30 for each $100 of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022
A replacement of a tax for the benefit of Vinton County to provide sufficient funds to carry out Vinton County Health District health programs, at a rate not exceeding 1 mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.10 for each $100 of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023.
A renewal of a tax for the benefit of Athens‐Hocking‐Vinton Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services District for the purpose of supplementing the general fund for operation, acquisition, construction, renovation and maintenance of mental health and recovery services and facilities at a rate not exceeding 1 mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.10 for each $100 of valuation, for 10 years, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023
The Village of Hamden
A renewal of a tax for the benefit of the Village of Hamden for the purpose of providing and maintaining motor vehicles, communications, other equipment, buildings, and sites for such buildings used directly in the operation of a police department, for the payment of salaries of permanent or part‐time police, communications, or administrative personnel to operate the same, including the payment of any employer contributions required for such personnel under section 145.48 or 742.33 of the Revised Code, for the payment of the costs incurred by townships as a result of contracts made with other political subdivisions in order to obtain police protection, for the provision of ambulance or emergency medical services operated by the police department, or for the payment of other related costs, at a rate not exceeding 6 mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.60 for each $100 of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023.
A replacement of 2 mills of an existing levy and an increase of 1 mill to constitute a tax for the benefit of the Village of Hamden for the purpose of providing and maintaining fire apparatus, mechanical resuscitators, underwater rescue recovery equipment and appliances, buildings and sites therefore, or sources of water supply and materials therefor, for the establishment and maintenance of line of fire‐alarm communications, for the payment of firefighting companies or permanent, part‐time, payment of any section 145.48 or 742.34 of the Revised Code, for the purchase of ambulance equipment, for the provision of ambulance, paramedic or other emergency medical services operated by a fire department or firefighting company, or for the payment of other related costs, at a rate not exceeding 3 mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.30 for each $100 of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023.
Clinton Township
An additional tax for the benefit of the Township of Clinton for the purpose of maintaining and operating cemeteries including the Village of Hamden at a rate not exceeding 1 mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.10 for each $100 of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022.
An additional tax for the benefit of the Township of Clinton (excluding the Village of Hamden) for the purpose of providing and maintaining fire apparatus, appliance, buildings, or sites therefore, or sources of water supply and materials therefor, or the establishment and maintenance of lines of fire alarm telegraph, or payment of firefighting companies or permanent, part‐time, or volunteer firefighting, emergency medical payment of any employer contributions required for such personnel under section 145.48 or 742.34 of the Revised Code or the purchase of ambulance equipment, or the provision of firefighting company; at a rate not exceeding 0.5 mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.05 for each $100 of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022.
Knox Township
A renewal of a tax for the benefit of the Township of Knox for the purpose of general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing, and repair of streets, roads, and bridges at a rate not exceeding 2 mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.20 for each $100 of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022.
Madison Township
A renewal of a tax for the benefit of the Township of Madison (including the Village of Zaleski) for the purpose of maintaining and operating cemeteries, at a rate not exceeding 1 mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.10 for each $100 of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022.
Swan Township
A renewal of a tax for the benefit of the Township of Swan property tax renewal for the purpose of Tax valuation of the subdivision and the amount of the revenue that would be produced by half (.5) mills. To levy a tax outside the ten mill limitation for the purpose of the cemetery, at a rate not exceeding .5 mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.05 for each $100 of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022.
Vinton Township
A renewal of a tax for the benefit of the Township of Vinton for the purpose of general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing, and repair of streets, roads, and bridges at a rate not exceeding 1 mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.10 for each $100 of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022
A replacement of 0.5 mill of an existing levy and an increase of 0.5 mill, to constitute a tax for the benefit of the Township of Vinton for the purpose of providing for the collection and disposal of garbage or refuse, including yard waste; at a rate not exceeding 1 mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.10 for each $100 of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022.
Wilkesville Township
A replacement of a portion of an existing levy, being a reduction of 0.5 mill to constitute a tax for the benefit of the Township of Wilkesville for the purpose of providing for the collection and disposal of garbage or refuse, including yard waste at a rate not exceeding 0.5 mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.05 for each $100 of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022.
