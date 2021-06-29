The young women participating in this years Little Miss Vinton County and Miss Vinton County contests have been announced. The contests this year will be held at 3 p.m. for the younger girls and 7 p.m. for the older girls at Vinton County High School.
Contestants for Little Miss Vinton County are as follows:
- Paisley Lynn Herrold
- Drew Elizabeth Leach
- Paislee Patterson
- Clara Eileen Ramage
- Zavan-Grace Sethanie Simpson
- Vivian Grace Timmons
- Makinleigh Mae Mullins
- Isabella DawnHorn
- Raelyn Danilla
- Pheonix Renee Litteral
- Ava Marie Grace Thompson
- Mylah Willow-Brielle Martin
- Zara Abagail Case
- Ellie Mae Brewer
- Paige Harper Robinette
- Mia Isabelle Johnson
For Miss Vinton County, we have the following contestants:
- Tomi Sue Schweikert
- Madyson Zimmerman
- Alexis Hollingshead
- Courtney King
The Courier was unable to get biographies for the contestants prior to print deadline.
A full spread of contestant photos is available on page A5.
