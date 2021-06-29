The young women participating in this years Little Miss Vinton County and Miss Vinton County contests have been announced. The contests this year will be held at 3 p.m. for the younger girls and 7 p.m. for the older girls at Vinton County High School.

Contestants for Little Miss Vinton County are as follows:

  1. Paisley Lynn Herrold
  2. Drew Elizabeth Leach
  3. Paislee Patterson
  4. Clara Eileen Ramage
  5. Zavan-Grace Sethanie Simpson
  6. Vivian Grace Timmons
  7. Makinleigh Mae Mullins
  8. Isabella DawnHorn
  9. Raelyn Danilla
  10. Pheonix Renee Litteral
  11. Ava Marie Grace Thompson
  12. Mylah Willow-Brielle Martin
  13. Zara Abagail Case
  14. Ellie Mae Brewer
  15. Paige Harper Robinette
  16. Mia Isabelle Johnson

For Miss Vinton County, we have the following contestants:

  1. Tomi Sue Schweikert
  2. Madyson Zimmerman
  3. Alexis Hollingshead
  4. Courtney King

The Courier was unable to get biographies for the contestants prior to print deadline.

A full spread of contestant photos is available on page A5.

