Sixteen girls and four young women competed for the titles of Little Miss Vinton County and Miss Vinton County at the Vinton County High School Athletic Boosters Fourth of July Celebration held at the VCHS cafeteria on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
Once each competitor had strut her stuff and wowed the judges, the top three from each group were unveiled, making them the 2021 Little Miss and Miss Vinton County Court. The title of Miss Vinton County was won by Courtney King with Tomi Sue Schweikert continuing her reign as First Attendant and Alexis Hollingshead becoming the new Second Attendant. For Little Miss Vinton County, Mia Johnson was crowned alongside her First Attendant Vivian Timmons and Second Attendant Drew Leach.
Each of the six winners received a trophy, crown, sash, and flowers. Winners of Miss Vinton County also received scholarship funds to help them with future academic endeavors.
Besides court positions, awards were given to the People's Choice and chosen by way of audience votes. Zavan Grace won this honor for Little Miss and Madyson Zimmerman won in the Miss Vinton County competition.
Further awards were available to Miss Vinton County contestants. Queen Courtney King, on top of her overall win, was honored with awards for Best Evening Gown, Show Stopper Award for best talent, Outstanding Interview Award, and Miss Congeniality which was voted on by the contestants themselves. The Most Creative Parade Sign award went to Alexis Hollingshead.
Little Miss contestants were tasked with answering multiple questions during the competition including what their favorite summer activity was and what is one thing that always makes them laugh. The top eleven contestants went on to the second round where the final three were chosen from.
In between competition stages, members of the 2019 Little Miss Court, Queen Reagan Clemons, First Attendant Adelyn Caudill, and Second Attendant Ava Lambert, were given their chance for farewell speeches. Similar speeches were given by the 2019 Miss Vinton County Kelsey Beyer, First Attendant and 2021 competitor Tomi Sue Schweikert, and Second Attendant Cassandra Mayers.
The competition was more rigorous for the title of Miss Vinton County, including a talent portion, evening gown portion, and an on stage question randomly chosen by the contestants from a bowl. These changes came from the minds of sibling duo Corey Harper and Aly Mash, 2009 Miss Vinton County, as they took over the Miss Vinton County competition for this year.
During the talent portion, Tomi Sue Schweikert showed off her baton twirling skills, Madyson Zimmerman played the Harry Potter theme song on the bells, Alexis Hollingshead performed an original poem that she had published, and Courtney King displayed her vocal talent by singing The Climb by Miley Cyrus.
The entire court will have the opportunity to attend various festivals and fairs across the state throughout the year as part of their official duties representing Vinton County.
Writer's Note: A photo gallery from the event can be found online at vintonjacksoncourier.com.
