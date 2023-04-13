MCARTHUR – The Miss Wild Turkey Festival pageant is around the corner to choose the queens and the attendants who will represent the annual festival.
Little Miss/Miss Wild Turkey pageant ahead
By Vinton-Jackson Courier
Updated
MCARTHUR – The Miss Wild Turkey Festival pageant is around the corner to choose the queens and the attendants who will represent the annual festival.
There’s still time to sign up as a contestant for the pageant that takes place at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23 at Vinton County High School.
Anyone who is interested in trying out for the Little Miss or Miss Wild Turkey Festival should come to the next meeting that will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 16 at VCHS.
Little Miss is open to grades 1st, 2nd and 3rd attending Vinton County Local Schools and the Miss pageant is open to high school students.
Any questions please contact Andrea Campbell at 740-590-5854; text is preferred.
• Application and $25 entry sponsor fee due by: April 8th 2023
• Mail to PO Box 491, McArthur OH 45651 or drop off to the Style Shop at 105 Market St. McArthur OH 45651
• Sponsor can be a business or person. Like grandma or grandpa.
• Please bring application and sponsor for with you if not already turned in.
• There will be bonus point opportunities for the contestants. They can earn 5 bonus points for every $100 turned in. They will have turkey drop and raffle tickets to sell. The top seller will also earn 15 extra points as well as the community spirit award with a $100 scholarship.
• Turkey drop tickets are $20 each for a chance to win $1,000. Each Drop will consist of 100 tickets. The number the turkey poops on will win the prize.
• The raffle tickets will be for a prize later named at the meeting. Tickets will be $1 each, 6 for $5 or an arms length (33 tickets) for $20
• Photos for the newspaper will be taken so please dress accordingly
• Pageant practice will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 20 in the VCHS cafeteria. Festival asks that parents do not stay during the practice.
• Festival would like for all contestants to attend the Queens’ pageant at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22 where contestants will go up on stage to introduce themselves.
• Contestants will need to arrive by 10 a.m. Sunday, April 23 when the Little Miss pageant is held at 2 p.m. You will be assigned a contestant # at the first parents meeting
• All contestants will participate in the parade on Saturday May 6th 2023. Line up at 5 p.m., parade begins at 6pm
You will need 2 car signs. One for each side of the vehicle. This must have the contestant’s name, contestant number and sponsor on it.
Crowning will take place at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, May 7.
Contestants must not currently be a queen or similar titleholder of any other festival, fair, etc.
