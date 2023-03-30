Liv's Law aims to give more teeth to Ohio OVI law

Teresa and Bryan Wright, Liv’s parents, in front of the Ohio Statehouse before being present for the law’s proceedings.

 Submitted photo

CIRCLEVILLE — One Pickaway County family has found a purpose in their grief after their daughter was killed by a drunk driver.


Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments