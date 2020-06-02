JACKSON — Jackson Mayor Randy Evans, along with Jackson Fire Chief David Channell, honored a local citizen for his heroic, lifesaving actions during a fire at a neighbor’s house in early May.
On Friday, May 8, at approximately 2:40 a.m., Craig Oliver, who resides at 314 Walnut Street, heard a loud noise, and upon investigation, found the back of his neighbor’s house on fire.
Without hesitation, Oliver ran across Walnut Street to the Kilgour’s residence (84 Church Street) and began to beat on the front door, to alert the occupants, if there were any.
Ryan, his soon to be wife, Nina, and their 18-month-old son, were home, and were sound asleep upstairs, as their home continued to burn and fill with smoke.
Oliver was successful in awakening the Kilgour family, which helped them to safely evacuate the burning house.
“There is no doubt, that this situation could have ended much worse, had Oliver not taken the action he did to save their lives,” stated Evans. “In spite of the great efforts of the Jackson, and other fire departments, the house was a total loss, but Ryan, Nina, and little Jett were all safe and sound, thanks to the heroic actions of Oliver.”
Evans then presented Oliver with a proclamation, and extend a heartfelt thank you to Oliver for his lifesaving actions.
The Courier spoke to both Oliver and Kilgour following the presentation about the night of the fire.
“I was watching tv and I heard a loud explosion,” Oliver recalled. “I thought it was my truck sitting out in front of my house, so I opened the door and looked out.”
Oliver continued, “It was my truck, but I could see flames or something coming from the back yard of my neighbor’s house. So, I walked out of my house to the sidewalk, so I could see the back of his house, and it was on fire. So, I took off to the front of his house to see if anybody was up, and started I banging on his door until someone got up.”
Oliver did know his neighbor, Ryan, and said they were good friends, but that would not have mattered he still would’ve alerted the homeowners.
The Courier asked Oliver how it felt to be honored and receive a proclamation, and he answered, “It’s pretty nice, and makes you feel good that you done something good.”
Kilgour told The Courier that his neighbor, Oliver, had beat the smoke alarms by minutes.
“We had gone to bed around 9 or 9:30 p.m. that night,” explained Kilgour. “It was around 2:30 a.m. in the morning, we got woke up by someone banging on our front door.”
Kilgour said, “My fiancée, now wife, had woken me up and when we opened the door, our neighbor (Craig), was standing there, yelling that the house was on fire you got to get out. We turned around and could see the flames at the back of the house. I ran to grab the baby, and by the time we got back to the front door, the heat and black smoke was bad but we made it out.”
Kilgour told The Courier that the family will always be eternally grateful to Oliver.
“We are thankful he was awoke and acted as quickly as he did,” stated Kilgour. “He didn’t hesitate, and ran over to make sure we got out. Thank God he was there. We made it out by a few steps.”
