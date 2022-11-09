Vinton and Jackson counties’ voters made their voices heard Tuesday at the ballot box.
top story
Local Election Results For Vinton and Jackson Counties
- By Miles Layton Editor
-
- Updated
- 0
Vinton and Jackson counties’ voters made their voices heard Tuesday at the ballot box.
Statewide results from the General Election will be posted online on Wednesday and appear in Friday’s print edition, but for now here’s how voters in both counties cast their ballots for local candidates and levies.
Vinton County Board of Elections reported that 4,066 or nearly 48 percent of the county’s 8,482 voters cast the ballots in this election cycle.
In county races, incumbent Timothy Eberts, a Republican, received 2,425 votes (60.19 percent of the votes cast) to win a seat on the Board of Commissioners. Challengers Lynn Herrold, Democrat, received 562 votes (13.95%), while independent Jeff Martin received 1,042 votes (25.86%) of the 4,029 votes cast.
Incumbent Cindy Waugh, a Republican, received 3,297 votes (100%) for county Auditor.
James Salyer, who is running unopposed for reelection as judge of the Court of Common Pleas, received 3,098 votes (100%).
McArthur’s tax levy for current operating expenses (renewal) received 331 votes in support (68.53%) to 152 votes (31.47%) against.
McArthur’s tax levy for police (renewal) received 358 votes (72.76%) in favor with 134 votes (27.24%) against.
McArthur’s tax levy for parks and recreation (renewal) received 364 votes (72.95%) in favor with 135 votes (27.05%) against.
Brown Township’ fire protection tax levy (renewal) was passed with 57 votes (68.67%) in support of the levy to 26 votes in opposition (31.33%).
Jackson County Board of Elections reported that 8,803 voters or more than 42 percent of the county’s 20,752 registered voters cast their ballots in the General Election.
The following results are not official until canvassing is conducted.
In county races, incumbent Jon Hensler, a Republican who ran unopposed, received 6,854 (100 percent of the votes cast) for a seat on the Board of Commissioners.
Incumbent Tiffany Ridgeway, a Republican who ran unopposed, received 6,997 votes (100%) for county Auditor.
Christopher Reagan, who is running unopposed for reelection as judge of the Court of Common Pleas, received 6,114 votes (100%).
Senior Citizens levy (renewal) received 5,964 votes (70.05%) in favor with 2,550 votes (29.95%) against.
Coalton’s operating expenses levy (renewal) was defeated by a narrow margin with 45 votes (51.14%) against the levy and 43 votes (48.86%) in favor.
Coalton’s street light levy (renewal) was approved with 57 votes (64.04%) in favor to 32 votes (35.96%) in opposition.
Liberty Township’s fire levy (replacement) was approved with 413 votes (70.84%) in support and 170 votes 29.16%) against.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.