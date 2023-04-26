MCARTHUR – Vinton County Board of Commissioners heard from local leaders who shared their “wish lists” of priorities for infrastructure improvements.
During Tuesday's board meeting, the county’s Development Director Terri Fetherolf took notes, offered suggestions and advice as to what projects may best attract grants.
“We are compiling a list that will be prioritized and the commissioners will select highest ranked projects to apply for funding for,” she said. “Most grants are specific – we can apply for a fire station or to revitalize a village or to buy a squad.”
Fetherolf said if other funding opportunities become available, the county can apply for those dollars to help get that project funded that wasn't at the top of the list.
McArthur Mayor Steve Hammond wants a new fire station because the current fire station is too small – not enough room for the gear and trucks these days are bigger than they used to be. Hammond would like to see the fire station built where the old Mercer Saw Mill is located.
Hammond said he’d like to see a two-story fire station with bays on the first floor for trucks with conference rooms and maybe a place to sleep on the second floor. He predicts that in time, state law is going to require a firefighter(s) to be on duty 24 hours as it is done in Wellston.
Hammond noted that McArthur not only has mutual aid agreements with fire departments near and far across the county, but contracts to provide fire service that do not have a fire station.
Hammond said with Hotel McArthur being refurbished and other emerging tourism opportunities, the fire department is going to be taking on a greater role.
Fetherolf said when applying for grants, it’ll be important to note how much the county relies on McArthur’s fire department.
Hammond said though the fire department has purchased a new fire truck, it’ll take upwards of 600 days – nearly two years – to deliver.
Another thing Hammond has on his wish list is money for paving the village’s streets. He said there’s been no paving since 2008. Also, Hammond would like see a sidewalk on Pearl Street.
And Hammond would like to see old Dixon Road widened and re-ditched. Many people at the board meeting agreed that the road is narrow and offers little room to maneuver.
Hamden Mayor Chuck Boyer said the village’s water treatment needs new membranes for filtering water. The current ones, which have a shelf life of seven years, are now in their 12th year of service.
Boyer also expressed concerns for upgrading the village’s storm sewer system because when there is a heavy rain event, this infrastructure has to process four to five times its capacity.
Village of Wilkesville’s Clerk Justin Smith shared the village’s wish list. He would like to see 11 streets repaved, to replace or add drainage to the south side of town, provide new playground equipment, to have a couple of old and dilapidated “attractive nuisance” houses demolished, and have repairs made to sidewalks.
Vinton County Township Trustees and Fiscal Officer’s Association President Lawrence McWhorter said he would like to see township roads widened because if a fire truck or school bus may be at risk when traveling these narrow roads – “not enough room to pass.”
Fetherolf said Zaleski’s wish list includes upgrades and repairs to broken water lines and having the village’s water tank cleaned and painted.
