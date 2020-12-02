JACKSON — In November, Jackson residents Rachel Keaton, Jacklynn Heath, and Jessie Heath joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club after their safety belts saved them following a crash in early September.
On Monday, Nov. 23, Lieutenant Steven Daugherty, who’s also the Post Commander of the Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, presented Keaton the awards. She accepted her boyfriend’s (Jessie) and daughter’s (Jacklynn) awards as well because they were not able to attend the small ceremony.
All three recipients were the occupants of a vehicle, which was involved in a serious two-vehicle crash on Sept. 6. The incident occurred on Beaver Pike at County Road 53 in Jackson County.
On the date of the crash, Keaton, 40, was operating a 2007 Hyundai Accent westbound on Beaver Pike. Mr. Heath, 42, was in the front passenger seat and Ms. Heath, 17, was a rear seat passenger. All three occupants were wearing their seatbelt.
As Keaton’s vehicle approached the intersection of County Road 53 a 2018 Jeep Cherokee pulled from the stop sign into the path of Keaton’s vehicle, which was traveling 55 mph. Both vehicles then collided at the intersection.
Keaton was transported to Holzer Medical Center before being transported by medical helicopter to Ohio State University Hospital in Columbus for further treatment. Mr. and Ms. Heath both received minor injuries as did the driver and passenger of the Jeep Cherokee.
Keaton told the media that she broke her right leg, and had to have a rod placed through surgery. She also broke both hands and a finger. Keaton explained that she spent around three weeks in the hospital recovering from the crash.
“I am not much of a speech giver, but I am glad I had my safety belt on,” Keaton told The Courier.
“The injuries to all subjects involved in this crash were greatly minimized as a result of using seat belts,” stated Lt. Daugherty. “The Ohio State highway Patrol encourages all motorists to wear their seat belt on each and every trip, especially during this holiday season.”
The “Saved by the Belt” Club is a joint effort by the Ohio Department of Public Safety and more than 400 Ohio law enforcement agencies. This club is designed to recognize people who have benefited from their decision to wear safety belts.
Keaton also received a “Saved by the Belt” license plate bracket.
