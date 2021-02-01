Snow and slick road conditions are causing local school closures for Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.

Buckeye Hills Career Center (high school and adult classes) - CLOSED

Christian Life Academy (CLA) - CLOSED

Hope Haven School - CLOSED

Jackson City Schools - CLOSED

Milton, Parkview, Southview, and Vinton County Head Start classes - CANCELED

Oak Hill Union Local Schools - CLOSED

Wellston City Schools - CLOSED

Vinton County Local Schools - CLOSED

Sts. Peter and Paul School - CLOSED

All four Rio Grande college campuses (Jackson, Meigs, McArthur, Rio Grande) will be operating on a 2-hour delay tomorrow, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. All classes that end before 10 a.m. will be cancelled. Classes that start before, but end after 10 a.m. will meet at 10 a.m. for the remainder of the class period (i.e., a class that starts at 9:30 a.m. and ends at 11 a.m.?will meet at 10 a.m. for the final hour of class). Classes scheduled at or after 10 a.m. will meet at the regularly scheduled time (i.e., your regularly scheduled 10:30 a.m. class will begin at 10:30 a.m.).

