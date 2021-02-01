Snow and slick road conditions are causing local school closures for Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.
Buckeye Hills Career Center (high school and adult classes) - CLOSED
Christian Life Academy (CLA) - CLOSED
Hope Haven School - CLOSED
Jackson City Schools - CLOSED
Milton, Parkview, Southview, and Vinton County Head Start classes - CANCELED
Oak Hill Union Local Schools - CLOSED
Wellston City Schools - CLOSED
Vinton County Local Schools - CLOSED
Sts. Peter and Paul School - CLOSED
All four Rio Grande college campuses (Jackson, Meigs, McArthur, Rio Grande) will be operating on a 2-hour delay tomorrow, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. All classes that end before 10 a.m. will be cancelled. Classes that start before, but end after 10 a.m. will meet at 10 a.m. for the remainder of the class period (i.e., a class that starts at 9:30 a.m. and ends at 11 a.m.?will meet at 10 a.m. for the final hour of class). Classes scheduled at or after 10 a.m. will meet at the regularly scheduled time (i.e., your regularly scheduled 10:30 a.m. class will begin at 10:30 a.m.).
