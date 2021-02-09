Snow and slick road conditions are causing local school closures, delays for Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.

Buckeye Hills Career Center (high school and adult classes) - CLOSED

Christian Life Academy (CLA) - CLOSED

Jackson City Schools - CLOSED

Milton, Parkview, Southview, and Vinton County Head Start classes - CANCELED

Oak Hill Union Local Schools - 2-hour delay

Wellston City Schools - CLOSED

Vinton County Local Schools - CLOSED

Meigs and McArthur - Rio Grande college campuses - CLOSED

