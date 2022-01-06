The following schools are closed for Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

Jackson City School District - CLOSED

Oak Hill Union Local School District - CLOSED

Buckeye Hills Career Center (high school and adult classes) - CLOSED 

Wellston City School District - CLOSED

Vinton County Local School District - CLOSED

