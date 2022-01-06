The following schools are closed for Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.
Jackson City School District - CLOSED
Oak Hill Union Local School District - CLOSED
Buckeye Hills Career Center (high school and adult classes) - CLOSED
Wellston City School District - CLOSED
Vinton County Local School District - CLOSED
