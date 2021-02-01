Snow and slick road conditions are causing local school delays for Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.

Buckeye Hills Career Center (high school and adult classes) - 2-hour delay

Jackson City Schools - 2-hour delay

Oak Hill Union Local Schools - 2-hour delay

Wellston City Schools - 2-hour delay

Vinton County Local Schools - 2-hour delay

Sts. Peter and Paul School - 2-hour delay (No morning preschool.  Half day preschool students may attend on Thursday if they wish.)

All four Rio Grande college campuses (Jackson, Meigs, McArthur, Rio Grande) will be operating on a 2-hour delay tomorrow, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. All classes that end before 10 a.m. will be cancelled. Classes that start before, but end after 10 a.m. will meet at 10 a.m. for the remainder of the class period (i.e., a class that starts at 9:30 a.m. and ends at 11 a.m.?will meet at 10 a.m. for the final hour of class). Classes scheduled at or after 10 a.m. will meet at the regularly scheduled time (i.e., your regularly scheduled 10:30 a.m. class will begin at 10:30 a.m.).

