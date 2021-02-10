McARTHUR — Spring Street Sports is hosting a t-shirt fundraiser to benefit six year old Stryder Bethel, the son of retired Vinton County High School football coach Travis Bethel. Stryder is currently battling an inoperable brain tumor and recently had surgery to drain fluid from his brain.
The fundraiser began on Monday Feb. 8 and has no set end date. The Stryder Strong shirts are selling for $15 a piece and a portion of the funds are being donated to the family in order to assist with Stryder’s medical bills and trips out to Columbus for his treatment.
Spring Streets owner John McGee was approached by VCHS football players to set up the fundraiser. This isn’t atypical for Spring Street as they host local fundraisers fairly often.
“Elementary schools have come in and bought shirts for the whole class. Everybody is really jumping on this because everybody knows the Bethel family, they know Stryder, and everybody in the community wants to get behind him.” explained McGee.
McGee estimates that about 200 have already been sold. He expects to reach about 500 by the end of the week and would not be surprised to break 1,000. Shirts have even been mailed out from McArthur to those who have left the area but still want to support the family.
Travis Bethel has recently retired from his position as the football coach in order to focus on his family and Stryder’s care. According to Stryder’s mother Ashleigh Bethel’s Facebook page, he is doing well post surgery and taking everything in stride, even showing off his ability to balance on one leg to everyone he came across.
"My wife Ashleigh and I are very appreciative and extremely humbled in regards to the shirt sale fundraiser Spring Street Sports are doing in Stryder's name. This first came to our attention when some of the high school football players asked if they could form a fundraiser for Stryder. After grouping up with John at SSS, the shirt sales began and we can't thank them enough.", said Travis, "We are also very thankful for the hundreds of people within the community, outside the community, Vinton County Schools, friends and family who have reached out to us in some way to wish Stryder the best. The overall community support has been unbelievable, and is why we call Vinton County our home. Although Stryder's condition is serious, it could be much worse and we are thankful for that. Again, so many thanks to everyone, we appreciate it so much."
For those looking to purchase a shirt, the store is located at 200 West Main Street in McArthur. Shirts can be shipped as well, just send an email to springstsports@yahoo.com. For questions, please contact the store at 740-596-8337.
