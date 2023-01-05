Local State Rep. Elected Speaker

COLUMBUS – State Representative Jason Stephens was elected Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives during the opening day ceremonies for the 135th General Assembly on Tuesday.
A Republican, Stephens is serving his second full term as a member of the Ohio House of Representatives after being appointed in the 133rd General Assembly. He serves the 93rd House District, which includes all of Gallia, Jackson and Lawrence Counties.
Stephens addressed the chamber after he was elected and took hold of the Speaker’s gavel.
“I pledge to respect and to work with each and every one of you to address the many concerns of our state…to recognize both challenges and opportunities, to develop real solutions, and to improve the lives of the people of Ohio,” he said. “I pledge to always have an open door and listen. I encourage all to do the same.”
In December, state Rep. Derek Merrin, R-Monclova Twp., garnered Republican support to lead the General Assembly. The vote on Tuesday was supposed to be a formality because Republicans control 67 seats in the House, so they could have elected a speaker on their own
But support for Merrin started faded in recent days with Stephens ascendant with a 54-43 victory to become speaker. Stephens captured all 32 Democratic votes and 22 Republicans for a total of 54.
In the 134th General Assembly, Stephens served on Finance, Insurance, and Public Utilities committees, as well as the Chairman of Energy & Natural Resources.
Stephens also has an extensive background in local government, according to his biography posted on state House web page. He previously served as Lawrence County auditor from 2011-2019. Stephens was Lawrence County commissioner from 2001-2011 as well, being President from 2009-2010.
Since 1996, Stephens has been a licensed insurance agent at Stephens & Son Insurance Agency, Inc. and, since 1999, is a co-owner of Stephens & Son Insurance of Chesapeake, Inc.
