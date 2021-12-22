WELLSTON — This year, Jackson County’s “40 et 8,” along with donors and volunteers, donated meals to about 250 families from around Jackson County.
On Wednesday, Dec. 15, the 40 et 8 received help from students from Wellston High School (boys basketball team, cheerleaders and members of the National Honor Society) who helped unload food items, then pack the boxes of food. The boxes were assembled at the Wellston American Legion Post 371.
The boxes were distributed from the same location to Jackson County families on Dec. 18. Receiving boxes were families from the Jackson and Wellston areas.
The items for the 40 et 8’s annual “Christmas Food Boxes” project included a whole chicken, milk, potatoes, green beans, noodles, butter, stuffing mix, chicken broth, pie, cookies, fruit cocktail and yams.
Also, the project received help this year from Herrs in Chillicothe and Amazon in Obetz, which both donated boxes for the project. The 40 et 8 had trouble finding a box supplier this year, and Herrs and Amazon saved the day, event organizers said.
The project is held in conjunction with Wellston American Legion Post 371, American Legion Auxiliary and Sons of The American Legion.
The local chapter of the 40 et 8, an area non-profit, has spearheaded this event since 1947.
Previously, event organizers said the original 40 et 8 started during World War I, when American troops were in France. The organization’s name originates from boxcars labeled with the numbers 40/8, which indicated that each boxcar could carry 40 men or eight horses. These boxcars were used to transport troops, and were considered an uncomfortable means of travel, according to fortyandeight.org.
Nationally, the organization participates in many charitable endeavors, including child welfare and nurse training, and also advocates for the well-being of veterans, their widows, widowers and orphans, according to their website.
