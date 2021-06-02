Lodwick crowned 2021 Miss Festival of Flags

OAK HILL — A new set of royalty has been crowned to represent the Oak Hill Festival of Flags at various events throughout the year.
The Miss Festival of Flags, Festival of Flags Teen Miss, Festival of Flags Junior Miss, and Festival of Flags Little Miss were named on Saturday, May 1, following a contest at the Liberty Theatre Community Center in Oak Hill.
However, those royalty member weren’t officially crowned until the festival opening on Friday, May 28. Crowned during the opening ceremonies were Mikala Lodwick, Hannah Yagel, Bailei Antonara, and Savannah Maynard.
Lodwick was crowned 2021 Miss Festival of Flags. Lodwick is the 18-year-old daughter of Bridget Lodwick. She is 2020 graduate of Oak Hill High School. She currently works at the Child Development Center in Jackson. Mikala plans to attend the University of Rio Grande to study integrated language arts with a goal of becoming a middle/high school language arts teacher.
Yagel was crowned the 2021 Festival of Flags Teen Miss. Yagel is the 15-year-old daughter of Christina and Anthony Yagel. She is a sophomore at Oak Hill High School. Hannah will enroll in the cosmetology program at Buckeye Hills Career Center for the 2021-2022 school year, and plans to attend Marshall University to study veterinary science.
Antonara was crowned the 2021 Festival of Flags Junior Miss. Antonora is the 11-year-old daughter of Peggy Mollett. She is in the 5th grade at Oak Hill Elementary. She enjoys reading, skating, spending time with her friends, helping fill boxes at the church with food items for those in need, dancing, playing with her ferrets, playing basketball and riding her bike.
Maynard was crowned the 2021 Festival of Flags Little Miss. Maynard is the 8-year-old daughter of Ben Maynard, Dawn Dunaway and step-father T.R. Rawlins. She is in Girl Scouts, plays soccer and cheerleading. Savannah likes to read, fish, hunt and play with animals. She also likes to play with her siblings and jump on the trampoline. When Savannah grows up, she wants to be a firefighter.
The royalty will travel to several parades, festivals and events over the next year.
Writer’s Note: For more photos from the Festival of Flags, visit www.vintonjacksoncourier.com.
