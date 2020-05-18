LONDONDERRY — A man allegedly attempted to flee authorities after being placed under arrest for a reported burglary.
On Thursday, May 14, a deputy of the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary on Old Route 50 in Londonderry.
Several guns were reportedly stolen from a gun safe inside the residence. On Saturday, May 16, deputies brought a suspect to the Sheriff’s Office for questioning after further investigation into the burglary and after the guns were located.
The suspect, Dakota L. Current, 21, of Old Route 50, was placed under arrest for the burglary.
While outside of the Sheriff’s Office, Current allegedly tried to flee from deputies, but was eventually apprehended after a struggle.
Current was taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail and charged with burglary, theft and escape. A bond hearing was scheduled for Tuesday.
