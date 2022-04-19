With just under two weeks until the May 3 primary election, early voting has been slow and the date for Ohio General Assembly primaries is still up in the air.
According to Vinton County BOE Director Melissa Hale, only 32 voters have voted early in-person since early voting began April 5. Just under 150 absentee ballots have been sent out to county residents, but almost half have yet to be returned.
“Everything is going as good as we can have it go at this point,” Hale said.
Early in-person voting will continue up to May 2. Mail-in ballots can still be requested and must be returned no later than May 13.
County BOEs were forced to scramble to get ready for this election, because the redistricting process changed the Congressional and Ohio General Assembly Districts several times. Each time the districts changed, ballots had to be changed as well.
Because the Ohio General Assembly districts were struck down by the Ohio Supreme Court on March 16, the primaries for Ohio House, Ohio Senate and State Central Committee do not appear on the current ballot, because county BOEs did not have time to prepare for early voting, which began April 5.
It is currently unclear when the primary elections for the general assembly will be held, but a special election date is currently set for Aug. 2. The first Tuesday of August is set aside each year for any candidate or issue election that must be held between May and November.
Shortly before midnight on Monday, March 31, the Ohio Redistricting Commission (ORC) passed the fourth round of maps for the Ohio General Assembly that were only slightly different from the ones struck down by the Ohio Supreme Court on March 16. The only difference was that a handful of Democratic districts leaned slightly more Democratic.
On April 14, the Ohio Supreme Court rejected these maps, sending the general assembly and the ORC back to the drawing board for the fifth time. The majority opinion questioned why Aug. 2 has been declared the last available date for a primary election, because several states hold primaries for the November general election after that date.
According to a press release from Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, any primary held after Aug. 2 would conflict with required deadlines for the general election.
“The part I find most alarming about this ruling is the flagrant disregard for the critical timing and deadlines of Ohio’s elections process,” LaRose said in the press release. “Despite having the first-hand knowledge of a former chief elections officer on its bench, the court’s majority ignores and, in fact, attempts to rewrite the key requirements of election administration literally spelled out in the law. We will reinforce those statutory timelines to the federal court and hope that constitutional convictions prevail.”
Both Vinton and Jackson BOEs are still accepting poll workers for May 3. Those who wish to be poll workers can sign up at pollworkertracker.ohiosos.gov/signup. Ohio as a whole still needs over 4,000 poll workers.
Jackson county has reached the minimum number of poll workers needed, 60, but would still like five more to reach its goal of 69.
Vinton County only has 60 poll workers currently signed up. The county needs a minimum of 80 workers, but would prefer 92.
