Make Wellston Beautiful Donates Baskets for Giving Campaign

JACKSON – For the past three years, the Make Wellston Beautiful organization has generously donated gift baskets for Fluor-BWXT’s (FBP) annual Employee Giving Campaign raffles and auctions. This year, they provided three baskets, with themes ranging from fall to Christmas.
The baskets will be auctioned off to three lucky winners.
“We are very fortunate to have volunteers, local businesses and community members help us make our campaign successful each year,” FBP President and CEO Greg Wilkett said. “We greatly appreciate the dedicated effort Make Wellston Beautiful does to help us help others in need.”
Funds raised during the annual campaign are donated to charitable organizations in Jackson, Pike, Ross and Scioto counties to help the less fortunate.
Make Wellston Beautiful is an all-volunteer organization that relies on fundraisers, grants and donations to maintain ball fields, sponsor a mural-painting program utilizing high school students, and coordinate city cleanup activities such as graffiti removal in Wellston.
When told about FBP’s campaign, Make Wellston Beautiful did not hesitate to get involved and they’ve been shopping all year for sales and opportunities to buy local.
Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) and BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) (NYSE: BWXT), two world-class companies with significant Ohio experience, formed Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth LLC (FBP) to address the decontamination and decommissioning (D&D) needs at the Department of Energy's (DOE) Portsmouth Site in Pike County, Ohio. Jacobs Engineering, another global leader in industrial and environmental projects, provides support. Fluor-BWXT employs 1,800 workers who bring unparalleled experience, insights, and lessons learned from across the DOE complex.
