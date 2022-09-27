Make Wellston Beautiful Donates Baskets for Giving Campaign

Make Wellston Beautiful organization donated gift baskets for Fluor-BWXT’s (FBP) annual Employee Giving Campaign raffles and auctions. 

 Submitted photo

JACKSON – For the past three years, the Make Wellston Beautiful organization has generously donated gift baskets for Fluor-BWXT’s (FBP) annual Employee Giving Campaign raffles and auctions. This year, they provided three baskets, with themes ranging from fall to Christmas.

