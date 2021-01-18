JACKSON — In late October, three people were shot — two individuals were shot at a residence in Oak Hill, while the another fatal shooting happened in Hamilton Township.
Much is still not publicly known surrounding the motive behind the shootings. Authorities continue to investigate the two incidents.
On Friday, Oct. 30, at 4 p.m. Jackson County Sheriff Tedd Frazier and Oak Hill Police Chief David P. Ward held a press conference in front of the sheriff’s office.
Frazier explained that the shooting incidents are believed to be connected and occurred in the early morning hours of Oct. 30. He reported that three adults had been shot at two different locations in the Oak Hill area.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and the Village of Oak Hill Police (OHPD) were dispatched to the first location (216 ½ Ohio Avenue) in the southwest side in the Village of Oak Hill, just after 2 a.m. on Oct. 30. A male and a female were discovered with gunshot wounds on Ohio Avenue.
The male, identified as 51-year-old Paul E. Sheets, of Oak Hill, was originally transported, in stable condition, to Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, W.Va. He was later released.
The female victim, identified as 48-year-old Tabatha Sheets, of Oak Hill, was originally transported to Grant Medical Center in Columbus. Her condition at that time was listed as critical. A few days later, on Nov. 2, 2020, Tabatha passed away in the hospital. According to her obituary, she had a big heart and loved everyone, and she never met a stranger.
While JCSO, OHPD, and the Ohio Bureau of Investigation (BCI) were investigating the Ohio Avenue shooting scene, another call came in of a shooting just after 7 a.m. in Hamilton Township.
Jackson County Coroner Dr. Alice Frazier was called to 1473 Dark Hollow Road outside of Oak Hill. The body of 61-year-old David Yeley was discovered deceased. He had been shot as well. He was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies, in cooperation with the Oak Hill Police, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Deputies, and the Ohio Bureau of Investigation (BCI), continue to investigate this case.
Frazier had released, during the press conference on Oct. 30, that two persons of interest had been charged. Facing charges are Lonnie L. Sheets, 58, and Lisa L. Sheets, 57, both of Wheelersburg.
Since then, Lonnie and Lisa have each been indicted by the Jackson County Grand Jury.
Lonnie is facing six charges, which are listed as, two counts of aggravated murder with gun specification, two counts of attempted murder with gun specification, one count of felonious assault with gun specification, and one count of tampering with evidence.
Lisa is also facing six charges, which are listed as, two counts of complicity aggravated murder with gun specification, two counts of complicity attempted murder with gun specification, one count of complicity felonious assault with gun specification, and one count of tampering with evidence.
A final pre-trial hearing for both Lonnie and Lisa is scheduled for Jan. 21, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the Jackson County Common Pleas Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.