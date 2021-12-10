Lonnie Mace Jr.

The Vinton County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Friday morning after he confessed to making false claims that a student had brought a gun to school.

Lonnie Mace Jr., 39, of McArthur was transported to Southeast Ohio Regional Jail, and a bond hearing is expected to be scheduled early next week, a press release from the sheriff's office said.

The high school briefly went on lockdown as a precautionary measure after Mace called to make the accusations. The sheriff office's investigation determined that the accusation stemmed from a family dispute, and that there was no merit to the claims or evidence supporting them, the press release said.

The case will be sent to Vinton County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Payne for review.

