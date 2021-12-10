The Vinton County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Friday morning after he confessed to making false claims that a student had brought a gun to school.
Lonnie Mace Jr., 39, of McArthur was transported to Southeast Ohio Regional Jail, and a bond hearing is expected to be scheduled early next week, a press release from the sheriff's office said.
The high school briefly went on lockdown as a precautionary measure after Mace called to make the accusations. The sheriff office's investigation determined that the accusation stemmed from a family dispute, and that there was no merit to the claims or evidence supporting them, the press release said.
The case will be sent to Vinton County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Payne for review.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.