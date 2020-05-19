JACKSON — A Jackson man, who was reportedly driving under the influence of alcohol, crashed his truck in the early morning hours of Saturday.
At approximately 1:17 a.m. on Saturday, May 16, emergency responders were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Chillicothe Street near the intersection of Grace Street in Jackson.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s report, the driver, James W. Whaley, 47 of Jackson, was driving a 2013 Ford F-150 northbound on Chillicothe Street. Whaley traveled off the right side of the roadway striking a guardrail. The vehicle then crossed both lanes and traveled off the left side of the roadway striking a roadway sign and tree before coming to rest in a wooded area.
Whaley sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported from the scene by Jackson County EMS to Holzer Medical Center of Jackson.
Agencies assisting at the scene were Jackson County EMS, Jackson Fire Department and Angles Towing.
The Patrol reported that alcohol is a factor and the crash remains under investigation.
