OAK HILL — An Oak Hill man is in the Jackson County Correctional Facility after an alleged domestic incident Saturday, just before noon.
Brian C. Davis, 25, of Oak Hill, fled from a home after he allegedly threatened to harm his mother, his sister and her children.
The family told deputies that Davis fled because he knew that arrest warrants had been issued.
Deputies set up a perimeter in the proximity of the home, which included a wooded area the family observed Davis run to.
Deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), Officers with Oak Hill Police Department (OHPD), Ohio Department of Natural Resources, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol arrived on scene to search for Davis.
While conducting the search dispatch advised Davis was seen walking in the area of Hickory Grove Road, close to the intersection of Phillip Kuhn Road.
OHPD and JCSO responded to the area and found Davis walking on the roadway and was taken into custody without further incident.
Davis was served his outstanding arrest warrants and will be incarcerated in the Jackson County Correctional Facility until his court appearance. He is also facing charges from the domestic incident.
